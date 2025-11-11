(BIVN) – The High Surf Advisory remains in effect for north-facing shores of East Hawaiʻi, as this morning’s surf heights of 12 to 18 are forecast to decrease to 10 to 15 feet by this afternoon.

UPDATE – (9 a.m.) – In Hilo, the following beaches are closed due to unsafe conditions:

Coconut Island

Onekahakaha

Carlsmith

Leleiwi

Richardsons.

Bay Front Highway will remain closed through today. Officials say conditions will be reassessed on Wednesday morning.

The high surf is the result of “strong trades near and upstream of the islands”, the National Weather Service says. The primary swell direction is expected to shift from north northeast to the northeast by this evening. “This will allow north shore surf to decline, but large surf will persist along east facing shores through at least Wednesday night,” the forecasters said.

A Brown Water Advisory is also in effect for the shores from Hilo bay, north along the Hāmākua coast.

“High surf and recent heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters,” stated the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch in the advisory. “The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.”

“Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out,” the Clean Water branch stated. “Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.”