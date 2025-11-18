(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi has announced two new leadership appointments in Mayor Kimo Alameda’s administration.

Daniel Girvan has been appointed Director of the Department of Environmental Management (DEM), and Wesley Segawa has been appointed Director of the Department of Public Works (DPW).

“I am pleased to welcome Daniel Girvan to our leadership team,” said Mayor Alameda in a Monday news release. “His extensive background in engineering and management makes him an outstanding choice.”

Prior to his appointment as DPW Director, Segawa served as DEM Director since December 2024.

“I want to thank Wesley Segawa for his steady leadership and dedication at Environmental Management,” Mayor Alameda said. “His transition to Public Works is a natural progression, as that was his original area of focus when we first met a year ago. With both Daniel and Wesley in these key roles, our infrastructure will be in excellent hands.”

