(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi has announced two new leadership appointments in Mayor Kimo Alameda’s administration.
Daniel Girvan has been appointed Director of the Department of Environmental Management (DEM), and Wesley Segawa has been appointed Director of the Department of Public Works (DPW).
“I am pleased to welcome Daniel Girvan to our leadership team,” said Mayor Alameda in a Monday news release. “His extensive background in engineering and management makes him an outstanding choice.”
Prior to his appointment as DPW Director, Segawa served as DEM Director since December 2024.
“I want to thank Wesley Segawa for his steady leadership and dedication at Environmental Management,” Mayor Alameda said. “His transition to Public Works is a natural progression, as that was his original area of focus when we first met a year ago. With both Daniel and Wesley in these key roles, our infrastructure will be in excellent hands.”
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
Girvan has managed multi-million-dollar construction projects and served as President and Chief Engineer at Resource Engineering, Inc. in Michigan for 29 years. He also maintains strong connections to Hawai‘i Island, where he looks forward to serving the community.
Segawa has extensive experience in engineering, administration and project management. Prior to joining the County, he led Wesley R. Segawa and Associates, Inc., focusing on public and private engineering and construction management projects.
Neil Azevedo, who has served as acting DPW Director since March 31, will continue with the department as Deputy Director.
The appointments of Girvan and Segawa are subject to confirmation by the Hawai‘i County Council.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Mayor Kimo Alameda announced new leadership appointments at two County of Hawaiʻi departments on Monday.