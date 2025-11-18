(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused, with inflationary tilt indicating the next episode of high lava fountaining could be less than a week away.

Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory recently conducted fieldwork in the closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, sharing photos of their survey.

The hazardous section of Crater Rim Drive has been closed to the public since 2007 due to the dangers upwind of the eruptive vents within Halemaʻumaʻu.

A summit tiltmeter has recorded about 16.5 microradians of inflationary tilt since episode 36 ended on November 9.

Models suggest that episode 37 could occur between November 21 to November 25, scientists say. “This forecast may change if variable inflation rates continue,” the USGS HVO wrote on Tuesday. “Previous episodes have been preceded by hours to days of precursory overflows of degassed magma from the vent.”