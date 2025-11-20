(BIVN) – As the episodic eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano continues, with Episode 37 expected to occur soon, the National Park Service shared an update on some of the ongoing construction projects inside Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Phase One of the 2018 Disaster Recovery Project is completed, the National Park Service says. The Uēkahuna restrooms and observation deck are open. The roundabout at the Park entrance has been completed. The exit pullout lane and the new administrative lane to reduce congestion at the entrance are also finished.

The recovery project was initiated following the 2018 Kīlauea eruption and summit collapse, which caused severe damage to certain park infrastructure.

The National Park Service provided this information on Phase Two of the project, as well as other projects within the park.

Phase Two of the Disaster Recovery Project is well underway and includes the rehabilitation and redesign of Kīlauea Visitor Center (KVC). The structural steel support for the covered hālau (pavilion) on the west end of KVC is up, the wood framework on the new restrooms is visible on the east end, and septic installation is underway. Work to convert offices into visitor areas, increase space for the Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association (HPPA) store, and exhibits in English and ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi is ongoing. KVC, its restrooms and sidewalks, are closed during the project, and should reopen in late 2026. In the meantime, park rangers and the HPPA store have relocated to a temporary Welcome Center in the park and continue to serve visitors.

Make Your Way to the Welcome Center! Kīlauea Visitor Center is closed for renovation, but park rangers, the NPS Passport stamp station, Junior Ranger books, visitor services and the Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association store have relocated to the Welcome Center at Kilauea Military Camp (KMC). Take Crater Rim Drive West, a little over a mile from the park entrance and park at the adjacent ballfield. Parking in front of KMC is for registered guests only. The Welcome Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Switchback Work Continues on Kīlauea Iki Trail. The western switchbacks of Kīlauea Iki Trail are temporarily closed for repairs and safety upgrades. The work occurs Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the switchbacks are open to hikers outside of those hours. The rest of the popular 3.3-mile trail is open. The work should be complete by December 31. Where to Go? The comfort station with flushing toilets is open at Uēkahuna. The Nāhuku comfort station is open. Portable toilets are available behind the Welcome Center at Kilauea Military Camp, at the nearby ballfield parking lot, near Kīlauea Visitor Center and the Volcano Art Center Gallery. Vault toilets are available at Kīlauea Overlook, Kīlauea Iki Overlook, Devastation, Maunaulu, Hilina Pali Overlook, Kulanaokuaiki, the end of Chain of Craters Road, Kīpukapuaulu day use area, and Kahuku.