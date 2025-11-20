(BIVN) – Parking management systems are coming to two popular state parks on Hawaiʻi island, which means nonresidents and commercial vehicles will have to pay a fee to park there.

The systems are coming to Wailuku River State Park and Kekaha Kai State Park, the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources announced on Wednesday.

New parking management systems are also being implemented at Wailua River State Park on Kauaʻi and Puʻu ʻUalakaʻa State Wayside on Oʻahu.

The DLNR says the fee structure will follow the same format as the current system in place for the 10 parks that already charge parking fees for nonresidents, with Hawaiʻi residents continuing to receive free parking.

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR: