(BIVN) – Parking management systems are coming to two popular state parks on Hawaiʻi island, which means nonresidents and commercial vehicles will have to pay a fee to park there.
The systems are coming to Wailuku River State Park and Kekaha Kai State Park, the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources announced on Wednesday.
New parking management systems are also being implemented at Wailua River State Park on Kauaʻi and Puʻu ʻUalakaʻa State Wayside on Oʻahu.
The DLNR says the fee structure will follow the same format as the current system in place for the 10 parks that already charge parking fees for nonresidents, with Hawaiʻi residents continuing to receive free parking.
From the Hawaiʻi DLNR:
The approved permits authorize private operators to implement systems that help manage traffic, improve safety and reduce vehicle break-ins, as well as make fee payment more convenient. These funds will continue to support park maintenance, facility upgrades and long-term resource protection.
DLNR Division of State Parks Acting Administrator Alan Carpenter said, “We’re always looking for ways to make our parks more enjoyable for both residents and visitors. These partnerships allow us to provide more consistent visitor management while ensuring that the revenues collected are reinvested directly into our parks.”
The selected companies include Diamond Parking Services LLC, which will manage parking at Wailuku River and Kekaha Kai State Parks; Republic Parking Northwest LLC, which will manage parking at Wailua River State Park; and Pro Park Inc., which will manage Puʻu ʻUalakaʻa State Wayside on Oʻahu.
“Safe and efficient parking management is an important part of the overall visitor experience,” added Carpenter. “These improvements will help us maintain a balance between visitor access and keeping these highly popular parks free and accessible to residents.”
by Big Island Video News
