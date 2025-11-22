UPDATE – (10:30 a.m.) – From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Saturday morning:

Overflows began yesterday just after 9:30 a.m. HST, starting from the south vent, and continued intermittently throughout the day and overnight. There have been approximately 30 overflows since then, about 2/3 from the south vent and 1/3 from the north vent. Overflows alternated between the vents during the day yesterday, but were dominated by south vent overflows after dark and continuing this morning. One overflow event from the south vent produced a dome fountain starting at 1:30 a.m. HST, which was estimated to be 5-10 meters (15-30 feet) tall and lasted for approximately 25 minutes. This was associated with a minor increase in seismic intensity (RSAM) and brief decrease in tilt. Small tremor bursts associated with lava drain back were recorded along with low to moderate, continuous seismic tremor. Inflation continues at the summit, but slowly. UWD recorded less than 1 microradian of inflationary tilt in the past 24 hours for a total of 20.6 microradians recorded since the end of episode 36 on November 9. Plumes of gas are visible from both the south and north vents, and sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas emissions remain at eruption pause levels, typically between 1,200 and 1,500 tonnes per day.

FIRST REPORT

(BIVN) – Intermittent lava activity continues at the summit of Kīlauea, part of the escalating build to Episode 37 and another burst of high lava fountaining.

On Friday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory noted overflows were alternating between the north and south vents in the caldera, “in irregular cycles all afternoon and evening.” Magma remains high in the conduit.

The inflationary tilt appears to have leveled-off, which could result in a delay in the start of the high lava fountaining phase of the episode. The Observatory previously reported the start of the high lava fountains was most likely to occur between today and November 24th.

This will be the first episode to occur since the federal government reopened, following its 43-day shutdown. The USGS never stopped monitoring the Hawaiian island volcanoes, nor did it stop issuing alerts for volcanic activity. However, aside from the three webcams livestreaming the events at the summit, there was a pause in the distribution of additional media.

Last week, after the government reopened, the Observatory posted some of the backlog of photos taken from the closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. That includes a time lapse video, showing eruptive episodes 34, 35, and 36. The Observatory noted these recent episodes featured the highest lava fountains, the most volume of lava erupted, and the highest rate of lava effusion for this event, which began back in December of 2024.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH, with high lava fountaining expected in the coming days, confined to the summit-area within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.