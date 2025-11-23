(BIVN) – Three new brush trucks joined the Hawaiʻi Fire Department vehicle fleet last week, and will be assigned to various Volunteer Fire Stations in the Kaʻū district.

Brush trucks are critical for responding to fires in the remote and rural areas of Upper Puna and Kaʻū. The new trucks are heading to Volunteer Fire Stations in Hawaiian Acres, Nāʻālehu, and Discovery Harbour and will replace aging vehicles that have been in service for up to 45 years.

The Ford F-450 brush trucks cost approximately $625,693 and were funded by the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program.

A blessing was held for the new brush trucks last Monday in Hilo.

“These new brush trucks are made possible through thoughtful investment and partnerships across our County,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “By leveraging these funds, we’re able to strengthen community safety and ensure that our volunteer firefighters have the resources they need to protect our island.”

“These vehicles will allow our volunteer firefighters to meet national safety standards, respond faster, and operate more safely in rugged and remote terrain,” said Fire Chief Kazuo Todd. “Mahalo to the CDBG Program for supporting this essential investment in emergency response.”

The CDBG Program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and is administered by The Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD).