(BIVN) – This week’s USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Volcano Watch article was written by HVO geologist Katie Mulliken:

Fifty years ago this month, the largest Hawaii earthquake of the 20th and 21st centuries occurred. Earthquake shaking, as well as ground subsidence and local tsunami, contributed to a catastrophic sequence of events on November 29, 1975.

Named the “Kalapana earthquake” for its epicenter near the town of Kalapana on the southeast side of the Island of Hawaiʻi, the earthquake occurred about 5 miles (9 km) beneath ground surface. It was preceded by small foreshocks, several in the magnitude-4-to-5 range, that started a month before the mainshock. The largest foreshock was a magnitude-5.7 earthquake at 3:36 a.m. HST on November 29, 1975.

Just over an hour later, at 4:48 a.m., the magnitude-7.7 struck. Shaking lasted more than 30 seconds and was felt across the island and as far as Maui and Oahu. The earthquake caused an estimated $2.7 million in damages, mostly in Hilo, and included cracks in roads, water pipes, and walls, toppled chimneys, collapsed water tanks, rockwalls, and fences, broken windows, and materials on shelves falling and breaking.

More damaging than the earthquake was the fatal tsunami that swept the island’s shores shortly afterwards. Campers at Halapē, on the south coast in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, were awakened by the shaking and by rockfalls from the pali above that the shaking triggered.

As recorded in a USGS report detailing the survivor accounts, the campers recognized that a tsunami could follow the earthquake. They saw the ocean noticeably rising and quickly fled for higher ground, but the water overtook them. Most of the campers were swept into a crack, where one described the several tsunami waves as feeling like being inside a washing machine. The water receded about 10 minutes after the earthquake. One camper was swept out and never found; another was drowned or battered to death by the waves; seven others were hospitalized afterwards.