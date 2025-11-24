(BIVN) – A draft environmental assessment has been published in the latest issue of The Environmental Notice for a project to extend the Kaʻū Forest Reserve Fenceline Access Project.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) says this project is an extension of the Kaʻū Forest Reserve Fenceline Access Project, which creates a road corridor approximately 1.3 miles long in a remote area of the Kaʻū Forest Reserve that borders Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The road will be installed in the adjacent finger of the 1950 lava flow, providing access for the maintenance of a hooved-animal-proof fence surrounding the reserve. The proposed road corridor extension is approximately 0.78 miles.

“In addition to saving time for conducting natural resource management such as invasive species control and tree planting, this road will reduce the amount of time needed to respond to emergencies like wildfires in this area,” the draft EA document states. “Positive social impacts from this project include protection and restoration of a unique Hawaiian forest; and the preservation of a remnant of our rapidly disappearing natural heritage.”

No archaeological sites have been observed in the areas where the proposed

activity would take place, DOFAW says.

The 30-day public review and comment period for this draft EA is underway, with comments due by December 23, 2025.