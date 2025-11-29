(BIVN) – A High Surf Warning has been issued for West Hawaiʻi shores, and will be in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday evening through noon on Monday.

“An extra large long-period northwest (300-320 degree) swell will rapidly build in this afternoon and peak later tonight into Sunday morning,” stated the National Weather Service in Honolulu. “Surf heights will slowly decline from Sunday to Monday, finally falling below advisory levels by early Tuesday morning.”

Forecasters say “dangerously large breaking waves” will build to 15 to 20 feet along the west-facing shores of North and South Kona, and North and South Kohala.

Impacts could be “very high”, as the National Weather Service says the island can “expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches, and lava flows creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways.”

“Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches, forecasters said. “Large breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing challenging boat handling.”

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says that due to the High Surf Warning, please be advised:

Heed instructions of Ocean Safety Personnel.

Those along the North and West Facing Shores should take necessary precautions.

No beaches or roads are closed at this time due to the high surf .

Emergency officials say they will inform the public as conditions change.