Two Dead After Fire At Old Pueo Poi Factory In Hilo
by Big Island Video News
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The early Saturday morning fire at the multi-family building off Kekuanaoa Street displaced 28 residents.

Photo of the old Pueo Poi Factory fire on November 29, 2025 (by Daryl Lee)

(BIVN) – A fire at the old Pueo Poi Factory building in Hilo on Saturday morning killed two people and displaced 28 residents. 

At 3:59 a.m. HST, the Hawaiʻi County Fire Department responded to the alarm for the fire at the multi-family residential apartments off Kekuanaoa Street. 

Upon arrival, firefighters say they found flames visible on all four sides of the 2-story building. 

Photo of the old Pueo Poi Factory fire on November 29, 2025 (by Daryl Lee)

The fire was under control by 6:32 a.m., at which time firefighters searched the structure and found two deceased individuals in different locations of the structure.

The fire was out by 1 p.m. All residents were accounted for, and the American Red Cross assisted the 28 displaced residents. 

The fire department reported a $500,000 loss, with $117,000 saved through the firefighting efforts. 

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Photo of the old Pueo Poi Factory fire on November 29, 2025 (by Daryl Lee)