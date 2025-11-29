(BIVN) – A fire at the old Pueo Poi Factory building in Hilo on Saturday morning killed two people and displaced 28 residents.

At 3:59 a.m. HST, the Hawaiʻi County Fire Department responded to the alarm for the fire at the multi-family residential apartments off Kekuanaoa Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they found flames visible on all four sides of the 2-story building.

The fire was under control by 6:32 a.m., at which time firefighters searched the structure and found two deceased individuals in different locations of the structure.

The fire was out by 1 p.m. All residents were accounted for, and the American Red Cross assisted the 28 displaced residents.

The fire department reported a $500,000 loss, with $117,000 saved through the firefighting efforts.

The cause of the fire is unknown.