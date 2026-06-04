Hakalau Stream Bridge Project Begins, Documentary Presented

(BIVN) – Work on the lead remediation portion of the Hakalau Stream Bridge rehabilitation project began this week, as a new documentary on the history of the Hāmākua coast structure was published online.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation notified the public that the work will begin Thursday, June 4, at the bottom of the historic bridge. Work is scheduled to run daily, Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to the Hawaiʻi DOT:

Traffic flow will not be affected by the lead remediation. The scope of work includes testing, removal and disposal of lead-contaminated soil. The lead remediation project is expected to be completed by Thursday, August 27 and will be followed with rehabilitation of the bridge that opened in 1953. We will update the public when there are expected impacts to traffic.

Meanwhile, a 30-minute documentary on the history Hakalau and the Hāmākua Coast bridges has been made available online (featured above).

The documentary was commissioned by the Hawaiʻi DOT, and produced by local filmmaker Nāʻālehu Anthony of ʻŌiwi TV. “The goal of the documentary is to capture the history of Hakalau as part of the mitigation for the Hakalau Stream Bridge projects,” the Hawaiʻi DOT stated.

In May, the documentary was screened for participants in Hilo.