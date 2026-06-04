Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Puna Under Investigation

(BIVN) – Police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a Wednesday evening crash in Puna.

Police say 30-year-old Korey Palmerton of Pāhoa died in a collision with a motor vehicle on Kahakai Boulevard. From a police news release:

Responding to a traffic collision call at 5:27 p.m., police determined that Palmerton was operating a Honda CBR600F motorcycle traveling west (mauka) on Kahakai Boulevard near the intersection of Niuhi Street when a 2006 Toyota Camry sedan traveling east (makai) on Kahakai Boulevard attempted to make a left turn onto Niuhi Street. The motorcycle subsequently struck the sedan. Palmerton was unresponsive at the scene and transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 6:18 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police say driver of the sedan was not injured in the collision. He was identified by police as 36-year-old Kade Smith of Pāhoa. Smith was arrested for the following offenses:

Operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant

First-degree negligent homicide

Operating a motor vehicle after license suspended or revoked for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant

No motor vehicle insurance policy

As of Thursday morning, police reported Smith was being held in at the Hilo Police Station pending further investigation.

From the police department: