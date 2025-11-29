(BIVN) – This week’s USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Volcano Watch article takes a look back on the magnitude-7.7 Kalapana Earthquake that occurred 50 years ago today.

This week’s article was written by HVO geophysicist Ingrid Johanson:

The 1975 Kalapana earthquake brought big changes to lives of the people affected by the fatalities and damage, as well as big changes to our understanding of Kīlauea’s south flank. Scientists at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) had been collecting data and forming a hypothesis that Kīlauea’s south flank could produce a large earthquake soon. The 1975 earthquake occurred on November 29th, while their findings were waiting to be printed. Previous large earthquakes, such as the 1868 magnitude-7.9 Great Kaʻu earthquake, were attributed to a nearly horizontal fault (décollement) at the boundary between the original oceanic crust and erupted lavas from Mauna Loa and Kīlauea. It is deepest under the middle of the Island of Hawaiʻi and gets slightly shallower towards the shoreline.

Seismic and deformation data for the Kalapana earthquake indicated that the primary motions were also on the décollement fault, but the 1975 rupture was more complicated. Vertical offsets were also noted along the top of several pali (cliffs) on Kīlauea’s south flank. These pali are the surface expression of the Hilina fault system. This suggests that both the Hilina fault system and the décollement fault slipped during the 1975 earthquake, leading scientists to wonder whether the Hilina fault system might connect directly to the décollement fault. Additional data collection in the past 50 years has shown that this scenario is not the case. One of the major lines of evidence is from a series of offshore seismic reflection profiles published in 2000—a technique that images inside the crust, similar to an MRI. The reflection profiles showed that the head scarps of the Hilina fault system curve with depth and don’t continue deep enough to intersect with the décollement. This means that the Hilina fault blocks are smaller than they would be if they connected to the décollement and that the two structure don’t directly connect.