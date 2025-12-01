(BIVN) – The High Surf Warning for West Hawaiʻi shores continues into Monday, the day after some beaches were closed due to the dangerous conditions.

On Sunday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported the closures of Mahukona Wharf and Kua Bay.

The National Weather Service says the long-period, northwest swell will continue to slowly decline today, but will maintain warning level surf along north and west facing shores through this morning. Dangerously large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet will still be possible along exposed west facing shores.

The High Surf Warning will remain in effect until noon today.