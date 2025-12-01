(BIVN) – The ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption is currently paused, but there are indications that another lava fountaining episode could occur as early as this week.

On Sunday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported ground deformation models suggest episode 38 is likely between Thursday (December 4th) and next Monday (December 8th).

Inflation appears to have flattened out over the last day, but glow continues at the vents within Halemaʻumaʻu. Some intermittent spatter could also be seen on webcams before sunrise.

This story will be updated with information from the USGS HVO daily update.