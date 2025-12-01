Big Island Video News

Kīlauea Volcano Update for Monday, December 1
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Another lava fountaining episode is likely, possibly as early as this week.

(BIVN) – The ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption is currently paused, but there are indications that another lava fountaining episode could occur as early as this week. 

On Sunday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported ground deformation models suggest episode 38 is likely between Thursday (December 4th) and next Monday (December 8th). 

Inflation appears to have flattened out over the last day, but glow continues at the vents within Halemaʻumaʻu. Some intermittent spatter could also be seen on webcams before sunrise. 

USGS: “This reference map depicts the Kīlauea summit eruption within Halema‘uma‘u crater that began on December 23, 2024. The data for this map were collected during a Hawaiian Volcano Observatory helicopter overflight on November 24, 2025; as such, the provided statistics are reflective of the first thirty-six episodes of the eruption through November 9. A thirty-seventh lava fountaining episode occurred November 25, but its lava flows will be mapped in full during the next overflight, likely sometime next week.”

