(BIVN) – The County of Hawai‘i announced Monday that the annual “Magic of the Season” Holiday Open House will return to the County Building in Hilo next week.

The free, week-long event will run 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night, starting on Monday, December 8th, and ending Friday, December 12th.

Hosted by the County of Hawaiʻi, the “Magic of the Season” will feature live hula and music performances, food trucks, snacks, appearances by Santa Claus, and activities for keiki. “Christmas trees, creatively decorated to reflect different themes, will be displayed throughout the building,” the County says.

“The Magic of the Season is one of our most beloved traditions here in Hawai‘i County,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “I invite everyone to join us in Hilo for this joyful week, and I want to thank our Department of Parks and Recreation’s Culture and Education Division and our entire County ‘ohana for making this event possible.”

The County will also be collecting nonperishable food items and donations for the Salvation Army.

The County provided this performace schedule:

Monday, Dec. 8

Kilauea Kwintet

Chiefess Kapiolani School Ukulele Band (Directed by Lila Camarillo Parong)

Doug Stillwell 3.0 Band

Darlene Ahuna

Tuesday, Dec. 9

Waiākea Intermediate School Ukulele Band (Directed by Sandra Sato)

Damon Williams & Harold Kama, Jr.

Ben Kaili & Friends

Bonnie & Doug

Wednesday, Dec. 10

Kaimana O Hilo

Lopaka Kenoi

Kris Fuchigami

Kuana Torres Kahele

Thursday, Dec. 11

Always Free

Lori Lei’s Hula Studio (Kumu Hula Lori Lei Katahara)

Hawai‘i County Band

Friday, Dec. 12