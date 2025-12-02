Big Island Video News

“Magic Of The Season” Returns To Hilo County Building Next Week
by Big Island Video News
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The annual Holiday Open House at the Hawaiʻi County Building will run from Monday, December 8th, to Friday, December 12th.

File photo shows the County Building decorated for the “Magic of the Season” event in December 2024.

(BIVN) – The County of Hawai‘i announced Monday that the annual “Magic of the Season” Holiday Open House will return to the County Building in Hilo next week. 

The free, week-long event will run 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night, starting on Monday, December 8th, and ending Friday, December 12th. 

Hosted by the County of Hawaiʻi, the “Magic of the Season” will feature live hula and music performances, food trucks, snacks, appearances by Santa Claus, and activities for keiki. “Christmas trees, creatively decorated to reflect different themes, will be displayed throughout the building,” the County says. 

“The Magic of the Season is one of our most beloved traditions here in Hawai‘i County,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “I invite everyone to join us in Hilo for this joyful week, and I want to thank our Department of Parks and Recreation’s Culture and Education Division and our entire County ‘ohana for making this event possible.” 

The County will also be collecting nonperishable food items and donations for the Salvation Army.

Event flyer provided by County of Hawaiʻi

The County provided this performace schedule:

Monday, Dec. 8

  • Kilauea Kwintet
  • Chiefess Kapiolani School Ukulele Band (Directed by Lila Camarillo Parong)
  • Doug Stillwell 3.0 Band
  • Darlene Ahuna

Tuesday, Dec. 9

  • Waiākea Intermediate School Ukulele Band (Directed by Sandra Sato)
  • Damon Williams & Harold Kama, Jr.
  • Ben Kaili & Friends
  • Bonnie & Doug

Wednesday, Dec. 10

  • Kaimana O Hilo
  • Lopaka Kenoi
  • Kris Fuchigami
  • Kuana Torres Kahele

Thursday, Dec. 11

  • Always Free
  • Lori Lei’s Hula Studio (Kumu Hula Lori Lei Katahara)
  • Hawai‘i County Band

Friday, Dec. 12

  • Christmas Divas
  • Saddle Road Band
  • Mark Yamanaka
  • Christy Leina‘ala Lassiter with Hula Halau O Kou Lima Nani ‘E (Kumu Hula Iwalani Kalima)