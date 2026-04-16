(BIVN) – A change in the parking payment system at the Hilo Judiciary Complex will go into effect on Friday.

Beginning on April 17, parking at the Hale Kaulike building will transition from individual meters to a centralized pay station located inside the courthouse lobby.

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary announced the change in a Thursday news release. All existing parking meters in the Hale Kaulike parking lot are already covered and will no longer be in service.

The Judiciary says parking will cost $1.00 per hour, with a minimum payment of $1.00. The lobby pay station “accepts dollar bills, quarters, and credit cards,” the Judiciary says. “No change will be given.”

Officials say court users and visitors are encouraged to follow these steps when using the new system:

Know your vehicle’s license plate number before entering the courthouse.

Enter payment at the pay station using cash or credit card.

Take the printed ticket and display it on the dashboard of your vehicle.

Instructions for using the pay station are posted in the parking lot.

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary is advising court users “to allow additional time for parking as they become familiar with the new system.”

The parking lot is operated by the Hawaiʻi Department of Accounting and General Services, which is implementing the new system.