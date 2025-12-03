(BIVN) – The Waimea Twilight Christmas Parade celebrates 65 years this Saturday, December 6th.

The parade, which begins at 6 p.m., is said to be the second oldest Christmas parade in Hawaiʻi.

The Waimea Community Association provides more on this weekend’s parade, and the history of the event:

For many, it’s a s-t-r-e-t-c-h, if not impossible, for them to remember what Waimea was like in 1960 – the year the Waimea Christmas Parade first began and also the founding year of what was originally called the Waimea-Kawaihae Community Association. Many weren’t even born yet…and many more hadn’t moved here, and much has changed since the early 60s when Waimea was a very small, rural, mostly ranching and farming community. For those who do remember Waimea in the early 60s, they’ll fondly mention Hayashi Store, Parker Ranch meat market, the Vegetable Stand, Chock In, Bric A Brac, Kamuela Liquor Store, I. Oda Store and Fukushima Store. They’ll also recall seeing riders on horseback making their way around town and hitching posts in the center of town. Plus several churches – Imiola, Kamuela Hongwanji Temple, Ke Ola Mau Loa, the Mormon Church, St. James and Annunciation (then a small wooden chapel). They also will often recall a proliferation of trees, very few gas stations and no stoplights or fast food outlets. Thus, as Hawai’i’s second oldest Christmas Parade begins at 6 p.m., Sat., Dec. 6, 2025 for the 65th year, memories of the past and reflections about change and the people who have actively volunteered to help keep Waimea – well, Waimea – will be top of mind for many.

“It is, after all, a dual ‘birthday party’ for both the parade and its founding sponsor, Waimea Community Association and to celebrate, we’ve invited all former WCA Presidents to ride in the parade as our collective Grand Marshals,” said current WCA President Mary Beth Laychak. “We are thrilled to remember beloved community volunteers who are no longer with us, including the late Richard Penhallow, Bill Morriss, Hisao Kimura, Michael O’Kieffe and Mike Luce,” said Laychak. “We also look forward to honoring 10 former WCA Presidents – all of whom are still actively involved in the community – including Fred Nonaka, Neil Morriss, Pete Hendricks, John Ray, Riley Smith, Sherman Warner, Patti Cook, James Hustace and Nancy Carr Smith,” said Laychak. Former WCA Presidents Peter Young and Bill Sanborn are also among the honorees but won’t be joining the Grand Marshall unit in the parade – Peter Young is on the mainland and Bill Sanborn will be driving the unit representing North Hawai’i Rotary and North Hawai’i Hospice. Featuring more than 60 lighted entries including many festively “dressed” trucks and other big rigs, Waimea parade units will stage in Waimea Park, and beginning promptly at 6 p.m., turn out onto Kawaihae Road next to Waimea Community Center and across from Habitat for Humanity’s RESTORE/the former Chock In, proceed to Lindsey Road and onto the main intersection, turn left (east) onto Mamalahoa Highway (Hwy 19) to pass thru town center, then right (south) onto Pukalani Road, then right onto Ala ‘Ohia Road, and end at the Kalani Schutte Waimea District Park. Lighted units will remain at the District Park for post-parade viewing.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: No cars will be moving along the parade route from 5:55-7:15 p.m. but emergency vehicles will be able to respond as needed. Spectators must stay on the curb and sidewalks or grass so that emergency vehicles can pass by quickly if needed and for the safety of all. The public and businesses are urged to plan ahead to avoid delays because there will be no vehicular traffic from west to east or east to west thru Waimea town during the parade. Entries are still being accepted in the parade though time is getting short,” said long time Parade Co-Chair Lani Olsen-Chong. There is no charge to enter the parade though entries are urged to contribute to the Community Meal @ St. James and there will be a brigade of volunteers walking the parade route asking donations for the meal to help ensure no one gets forgotten this holiday season. To secure a packet of parade rules and application, go to www.WaimeaTown.org/parade. For questions, contact parade co-chair Lani Olsen-Chong (olsenchong@gmail.com) or Kalae Kawamura (k_kawamura92@yahoo.com). Parade entrants are asked to carefully review parade rules for everyone’s safety, including the requirement that units must be well lit, and walkers are discouraged because of the length of the route and to prevent slowdowns or gaps. Also, no walkers permitted once truckers have started, and no candy or other goodies may be thrown from units at any time throughout the parade. There will be 20 sponsored narrator stations along the parade route and most will have a nearby lighted porta lua. All narrator stations will have trash bags to be used by spectators, first aid kits and a fire extinguisher for the public’s convenience and health-safety. Sponsors whose generosity helps cover costs to stage the parade include Aloha Keiki Provisions, BAE, Big Island Mechanical, Branken Corporation, DeLuz Trucking, First Hawaiian Bank, Hawai’i Preparatory Academy, Hilton Grand Vacations, HouseMart Kamuela Ace Hardware, Kamuela Inn, Keck Observatories, Kenworth, Lex Brodie’s, North Hawai’i Rotary, Parker Ranch, Parker Ranch Center, Parker School, Premier Restoration Hawai’i, Puna Plantations, SHOPO, Title Guaranty, Waimea Community Association and West Hawai’i Concrete.

Also helping make the parade possible are more than 100 community volunteers along with several County and State agencies including the County of Hawai’i Departments of Public Works and Parks and Recreation, as well as Hawai’i County Police and Fire Departments and State Department of Transportation. Perhaps one of the most important community partners is the Rotary Club of North Hawai’i, which provides essential parade insurance. Along the parade route will be about a dozen food trucks grouped together in two locations – in the parking area fronting historic Pukalani Stables and the gravel lot immediately south of Waimea Elementary and Middle Schools adjacent to Ala Ohia Road. Food truck vendors must be food safety certified and pre-approved by the parade committee. For more information, email dayna@naupakaevents.com. While parade spectators may set up their own tents along the parade route for viewing, absolutely no barbeques, hibachis or open fires are permitted and special care must be exercised to avoid accidentally starting a grass fire with any kind of lighted objects including heated cars. As always, Santa has confirmed participation in the parade on a magical float created by the staff of Canada France Hawai’i Telescope and W.M. Keck Observatory. Immediately after the parade, Canada France Hawai’i Telescope will again host its annual Star Party at its Waimea headquarters with star gazing/viewing (as weather permits) outside and inside, make and take crafts, and goodies including hot chocolate. Before the parade, the Hawai’i County Band will present a concert at Parker Ranch Center from 2:30-3:30 p.m., and then will hop on board a float created for them by the Parker Ranch ‘ohana to lead off the parade. Dozens of activities are planned around Waimea town on parade day including two large craft fairs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Parker Ranch Center and Waimea Center, a popular annual bazaar at St. James and a new rummage sale at nearby Waimea Country School, a new Town Market at Pukalani Stables,, and a now traditional three-halau performance, called Huliau, with dancers from Halau Waiau, Halau Maunalei and Halau Malanai at 1 p.m. a Kahilu Theare.

