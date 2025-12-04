(BIVN) – A $1.9 million federal grant will fund the Puapuaʻa Iki Habitat Restoration Project in North Kona.

“This project will restore 11.5 acres of coastal land and provide shoreline stabilization while protecting historic infrastructure on the site,” wrote the NOAA Office for Coastal Management. “The County of Hawai‘i and the Hawai‘i Coastal Management Program will partner to remove invasive plants and plant native species to improve soil structure and reduce the influx of harmful nutrients into the bay and coastline.”

The funding was awarded to the County of Hawaiʻi Office of Sustainability, Climate, Equity, and Resilience (OSCER). The County provided these details, as well as photos of the site:

This initiative aims to restore native ecosystems, preserve historic and cultural sites, and strengthen community resilience against climate impacts such as erosion, flooding, and sea level rise at Puapuaʻa Iki, a parcel of land in Kona managed by the County’s Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Commission (PONC) program. “The Puapuaʻa Iki Habitat Restoration Project is a good example of the important work being done by the County of Hawaiʻi to support conservation and cultural preservation,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “By engaging with local stakeholders, we can ensure that this land is properly stewarded for future generations.”