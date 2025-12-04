(BIVN) – Two roads have reopened, and campfire restrictions have been lifted, within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park as elevated fire dangers subside.

The National Park Service on Thursday announced it has reopened Mauna Loa Road past Kīpukapuaulu, and Hilina Pali Road beyond the Maunaiki Trailhead, due to reduced fire danger. The NPS says park managers closed the roads to vehicles in late July due to elevated fire danger during persistently dry weather.

Campfires and open-flame cooking are also allowed once again at Nāmakanipaio Campground and Kīpukapuaulu day use area. Propane and gas cooking stoves are also permitted, park officials say.

Hawaiʻi island is still experiencing widespread drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, with D1 Moderate Drought conditions present in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

“Nearly all wildfires in Hawaiʻi are caused by people,” the National Park Service stated. “The best way to fight wildfire is before it starts. Heat from vehicle exhaust systems can ignite dry grass; park cars on paved areas or where vegetation is trimmed and cleared.”