(BIVN) – The episodic eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused, with another round of high lava fountaining possible as early as this weekend.

“Models suggest the onset of episode 38 fountains will occur between December 6 and 9, based on ground deformation models,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory stated.

“Summit inflation resumed mid-day yesterday and continued until 5 a.m. HST this morning,” the scientists wrote on Thursday.

From the USGS HVO summit observations on Thursday:

Overnight moderate glow was observed with flames from both vents. Persistent low to moderate tremor continues which were punctuated by minor seismic tremor bursts suggestive of irregular gas pistoning at depth. Weak spattering was intermittently observed in the south vent overnight in webcams. As of this morning, about 12.8 microradians of inflationary tilt have been recorded by UWD since the end of episode 37, with modest inflation recorded in the past day that ended at 5:00 a.m HST. The summit is currently deflating slightly. Gas emissions continue from the vent area, with a white outgassing plume rising above the crater this morning. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas emissions are typically between 1,200 and 1,500 tonnes per day during eruptive pauses between lava fountaining.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level or Kīlauea remains at WATCH.