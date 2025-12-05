(BIVN) – Fire and mist can be seen at the summit of Kīlauea volcano on Hawaiʻi island, where the next high lava episode is only days away.

After fluctuating earlier this week, the rate of inflation increased yesterday, and the vents within the caldera were glowing overnight. Intermittent spattering was observed at the north vent.

Large flames could also be seen, presumably due to the burning of hydrogen gas.

Images of the changing landscape around the summit were also captured during the flight: the yellow sulfur bank near the vents, the patterns of the inactive lava channel on the crater floor, and the growing hill of tephra, built on the crater rim by the episodic lava fountains.

Models indicate Episode 38 will occur between Saturday, December 6th, and Monday, December 8th. Precursory overflows of degassed lava may begin erupting from the vents at anytime.

This forecast may continue to change if there are more changes in the rate of summit inflation.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kilauea remains at WATCH.