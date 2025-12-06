(BIVN) – Police are reporting a burglary that occurred in a Hilo residence while it was undergoing termite fumigation, and reminding homeowners to take security precautions before having their own home fumigated.

The burglary happened at a home on the 1400 block of Kaumana Drive, between August 19th and 20th, 2025. The homeowner reported that two rifles – a black DPMS AR-15 and a camouflage-print CVA V2 muzzleloader – were taken from a storage room while the home was tented for a termite treatment.

“Police remind homeowners that when preparing for fumigation, all cash, jewelry, firearms, and other valuables should be removed from the residence beforehand and returned only when the home can be properly secured,” a news release advised.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Amy Omaya of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381 or via email at amy.omaya@hawaiipolice.gov. Information may also be provided through the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.