(BIVN) – Residents are invited to “become disaster-ready” by participating in a free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training course set for Hilo in January.

The course features both online and in-person sessions, covering “vital elements of emergency preparedness and response, including triage and first aid, search and rescue, and fire suppression and safety,” a Hawaiʻi County news release states.

“There continues to be strong demand for these classes, which give the people of Hawai‘i Island skills needed to protect themselves and their community during a disaster,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “We encourage residents to register and help increase community resilience.”

In-person portion of the training will take place on January 24th and January 25th, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Richardson Ocean Park in Hilo.

Participants will receive a link to access the online portion of the course, which must be completed by January 9, 2026.

To register or for more information, email CERT@hawaiicounty.gov. Registration is now open and closes Jan. 2.

