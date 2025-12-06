(BIVN) – Residents are invited to “become disaster-ready” by participating in a free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training course set for Hilo in January.
The course features both online and in-person sessions, covering “vital elements of emergency preparedness and response, including triage and first aid, search and rescue, and fire suppression and safety,” a Hawaiʻi County news release states.
“There continues to be strong demand for these classes, which give the people of Hawai‘i Island skills needed to protect themselves and their community during a disaster,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “We encourage residents to register and help increase community resilience.”
In-person portion of the training will take place on January 24th and January 25th, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Richardson Ocean Park in Hilo.
Participants will receive a link to access the online portion of the course, which must be completed by January 9, 2026.
To register or for more information, email CERT@hawaiicounty.gov. Registration is now open and closes Jan. 2.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
This training is supported by Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency, which oversees the local CERT program. In a major disaster, the impacts of a hurricane, volcanic eruption, wildfire, or other hazards could initially overwhelm emergency responders; local CERT teams may be mobilized to assist with disaster response in line with their training.
The County typically has offered four or five CERT training sessions per year. In 2026, plans call for nine sessions in communities all over the island.
“CERT training is one of the building blocks for a safer Hawaiʻi Island, whether you use those skills in and around your ‘ohana or you choose to join a CERT team,” said Talmadge Magno, Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Administrator.
For more information on CERT visit the Civil Defense website, and follow the link to “CERT.”
by Big Island Video News
