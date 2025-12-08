(BIVN) – The annual “Fill a Police Cruiser” food drive will be held in the Kona Costco parking lot on Friday, December 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The event returns as many Hawai‘i Island families continue to face financial hardship due to ongoing economic impacts and increased demand on local food banks during the holiday season,” the Hawaiʻi Police Department says. “The Kona Community Policing Section organized this effort to support the community during a time of heightened need.”

The Kona Community Policing Section is partnering with Kona Costco, The Food Basket, and KAPA Radio personality Tommy Ching to host the event.

From the Hawaiʻi Police: