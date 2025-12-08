(BIVN) – The annual “Fill a Police Cruiser” food drive will be held in the Kona Costco parking lot on Friday, December 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The event returns as many Hawai‘i Island families continue to face financial hardship due to ongoing economic impacts and increased demand on local food banks during the holiday season,” the Hawaiʻi Police Department says. “The Kona Community Policing Section organized this effort to support the community during a time of heightened need.”
The Kona Community Policing Section is partnering with Kona Costco, The Food Basket, and KAPA Radio personality Tommy Ching to host the event.
From the Hawaiʻi Police:
A marked blue-and-white police cruiser will be stationed at the front of the store, where Costco members and the public are encouraged to donate nonperishable food items. Donors will be able to place items directly into the cruiser and may take photos with officers on-site.
All donated food and monetary contributions will be distributed by The Food Basket to individuals and families across Hawai‘i Island. The “Fill a Police Cruiser” food drive began during the COVID-19 lockdown to assist kūpuna and families facing food insecurity and has continued annually as the need for assistance has grown.
Over the past four years, the event has collected more than 15,901 pounds of food and $27,924 in monetary donations, all of which remain on Hawai‘i Island to support local residents.
The Hawai‘i Police Department and its partners encourage the public to participate in this year’s event. Community generosity plays a vital role in supporting island residents during the holiday season.
For more information, please contact Officer Dwayne Sluss of the Kona Community Policing Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 259, or email dsluss@hawaiipolice.gov.
