(BIVN) – A woman from Georgia has been arrested and charged following two separate traffic incidents on Highway 130 and Saddle Road.

50-year-old Shelly Turner made her initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon. Prosecutors say her bail was maintained at $27,000 and she was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, December 10.

From a news release issued by the office of Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:

According to police reports, Turner was observed operating a Toyota 4Runner on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway at 96 mph in a posted 60 mph zone before eluding police. Later that same day, Puna patrol officers attempted to contact Turner while stopped in traffic near the Ainaloa roundabout. Turner was observed to drive over the central island of the roundabout at a high rate of speed and overtake multiple vehicles while traveling into oncoming traffic to elude police. On December 5, 2025, Turner was placed under arrest after being located standing next to the parked Toyota 4Runner on the shoulder of the roadway, near the intersection of Highway 130 and Auli‘i Street.

Turner is charged with Resisting an Order to Stop a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree, Resisting an Order to Stop a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree, two counts of Excessive Speeding, and two counts of Reckless Driving.

Prosecutors say the most serious offense, Resisting an Order to Stop a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree, is a class C felony offense and carries a penalty of either a five-year prison term or four years probation and up to twelve months in jail.