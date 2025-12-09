(BIVN) – Residents and businesses in Kawaihae, as well as the resort communities along the South Kohala coast, must reduce water use by 25%.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply issued a Water Restriction Notice on Tuesday for the customers in Kawaihae, Kawaihae Harbor, Hāpuna Beach Resort, Mauna Kea Beach Resort, Puakō, and the Mauna Lani Resort.

“A Water Restriction Notice requires affected customers to reduce water use by at least 25 percent,” the water department stated. “Irrigation customers are required to reduce use by at least 50 percent. These restrictions are needed due to unexpected equipment malfunctions. Reducing water use will help to maintain water levels in the storage tanks for all customers.”

The department says it has authorized emergency work to repair one of the inoperable wells as soon as possible.