(BIVN) – Police are seeking three men involved in a recent overnight assault on Ali‘i Drive in Kona.

Police say the assault occurred within a retail and dining shopping area in the 75-5800 block of Ali‘i Drive on March 14th at 1:32 a.m.

Police say the three suspects, all believed to be in their twenties, were seen on video surveillance assaulting multiple persons. “Several parties sustained injuries with one person sustaining a facial bone fracture,” police reported.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The first male suspect is identified as wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes. He has a dark color mullet haircut with blonde highlights down the back. The second male suspect is identified as wearing a white long sleeve shirt, black pants, white shoes, and a white/black baseball style cap. The third suspect is identified as wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, and black/white shoes.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident and/or the identity of the individuals, contact Kona Patrol Officer Michael Gusman at (808) 935-3311 or via email at michael.gusman@hawaiipolice.gov.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers calls are kept confidential.