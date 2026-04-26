(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kilauea is paused, and USGS Volcano Alert Level is back to ADVISORY.

On April 23rd, episode 45 high lava fountains lasted for 8 and a half hours. After the episode was over, strong glow and flames could be seen at the vents for days.

No significant tephra fallout was reported at visitor areas of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park or on county roads. Winds blew the plume to the south, with minor ash fall reported in Pahala, about 20 miles to the southwest of the summit caldera.

In the days that followed, the USGS posted various photos taken during the event.

Peak lava fountain heights during episode 45 reached at least 700 feet, or 220 meters. However, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory notes the wispy trails at the top of the fountain occasionally reached above 1,000 feet, or 300 meters.

During the event, an estimated 6.8 million cubic yards of lava – or 5.2 million cubic meters – covered about half the crater floor.

The Observatory noted earthquake activity during the episode was minor, and did not include a repeat of the seismicity observed at the end of episode 44.

As Observatory images show, large dust devils driven by heat rising from the lava were once again a feature of the eruption.

There has been some debate about whether or not episode 45 breaks the record for the number of episodic lava fountaining during a Kilauea eruption. By the USGS count, the eruption will need to reach 47 episodes to tie the record number, produced by the start of the Puʻu ʻŌʻō eruption from 1983 to 1986.

It appears that there will at least be a 46th episode in the current eruption. Scientists say they need more information to develop a detailed forecast window, but at this time it appears likely that it will happen within the first week of May.