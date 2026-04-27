(BIVN) – New plant discoveries, and rare rediscoveries, are detailed in the new Rare Plant Program 2025 Island Highlights report, giving Hawaiian plant enthusiasts “a great deal to celebrate during April’s Native Plant Month observance,” the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources says.

The report was produced by the DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) Rare Plant Program and the Plant Extinction Prevention Program (PEPP).

PEPP is a collaboration of DLNR and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Pacific Cooperative Studies Unit.

Hawaiʻi island is featured in the report, including the finding of individuals of two critically rare species – ʻoha wai and makou, as well as the threats posed to native palm trees by the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle (CRB).

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR news release:

New Discoveries The five new plant species were discovered in recent years on Kauaʻi during remote explorations by PEPP and the National Tropical Botanical Garden and were formally announced in 2025. These plants are found nowhere else on Earth. Some, like Lysimachia barcae, a delicate shrub with a stunning purple flower, have fewer than a dozen individuals known to exist. Rediscoveries Five species on Lānaʻi have been rediscovered after decades with no sightings. Botanists had feared these plants might no longer be alive on Lānaʻi. On Oʻahu, a species of haʻiwale was found for the first time since 1943. On Hawaiʻi Island, individuals of two critically rare species of ʻoha wai and makou have been found. Previously, botanists were aware of just one remaining individual of this species of ʻoha wai in the wild, and no remaining wild individuals of this species of makou.