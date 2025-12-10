(BIVN) – A Kona man was reportedly bitten by a shark on Tuesday afternoon, as he was trying to free the shark from an entanglement in the waters off Kaʻū.

Hawai‘i Island police responded to Ka‘alu‘alu Beach after receiving a report of the shark bite just before 4:30 p.m. HST.

From the Hawaiʻi police:

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 24-year-old Holualoa man had been diving with two companions when they observed a blacktip reef shark entangled in rope and fishing gear approximately 30 to 40 yards from shore. As the group attempted to free the shark, the animal began thrashing and bit the man on the inner and outer areas of his left thigh.

Police say the victim was treated at the scene by Hawai‘i Fire Department medics. He was reported to be in stable condition and was transported by helicopter to Kona Community Hospital for further treatment.

“The Hawai‘i Police Department reminds the public not to attempt to free or handle entangled marine animals,” the news release stated, adding that you can learn more at the NOAA website: What You Can Do to Help Marine Life in Distress | NOAA Fisheries.