(BIVN) – A lifeguard certification course will be offered next month in Hilo.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation will hold the course at the NAS Swimming Pool starting in January 2026. The American Red Cross Lifeguarding certification course will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on four Fridays: Jan. 2, Jan. 9, Jan. 16 and Jan. 23.

The certification course is open to participants who will be 15 years old on or before the final scheduled session of the lifeguarding course, officials say. Participants must pass two prerequisite swimming skills evaluations, which will be conducted at NAS Swimming pool from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. December 29. The course includes deep water training.

