(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit remains paused, days after the dramatic high lava fountains of episode 38 ended.

Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say the onset of the next high lava fountaining event, episode 39, is likely to occur between December 20th and 30th.

The forecast interval should become tighter as more data becomes available, scientists say.

As of Wednesday, Kīlauea has inflated over 10 microradians (as recorded on the UWD tiltmeter) since the deflation associated with episode 38.

The one-year-anniversary of the current eruption is approaching. Kīlauea has been erupting episodically since December 23, 2024.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.