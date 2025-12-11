Big Island Video News

Kīlauea Volcano Update for Thursday, December 11
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The next episode of high lava fountaining could occur sometime around the Christmas holiday.

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit remains paused, days after the dramatic high lava fountains of episode 38 ended.

Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say the onset of the next high lava fountaining event, episode 39, is likely to occur between December 20th and 30th.

The forecast interval should become tighter as more data becomes available, scientists say.

USGS: “On December 9, USGS-Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists conducted an aerial overflight of Kīlauea summit region, following lava fountaining episode 38 of the Halemaʻumaʻu eruption on December 6. In this photo, the line on the ground in the lower left portion of the image shows the extent of tephra deposits created during episode 38. These deposits extend to the southwest, in the hazardous closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.” (USGS photo by M. Patrick)

As of Wednesday, Kīlauea has inflated over 10 microradians (as recorded on the UWD tiltmeter) since the deflation associated with episode 38.

The one-year-anniversary of the current eruption is approaching. Kīlauea has been erupting episodically since December 23, 2024.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.