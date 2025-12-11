(BIVN) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa on Hawaiʻi island until Friday morning.

The National Weather Service says south to southwest winds of 45 to 50 mph, with gusts of 55 to 60 mph, will be possible.

“Winds this strong can make driving and walking dangerous,” forecasters said. “The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries.”

“Consider postponing travel to the summits until conditions improve,” the National Weather Service added. “If you must travel to the summits, use extra caution walking and driving. Be careful opening or closing doors.”