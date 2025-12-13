(BIVN) – A “Passive Recreation” Wilderness State Park is being proposed in Hilo, and one local lawmaker is touting the idea as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to expand access to nature, recreation, culture, and wellness for East Hawaiʻi.”

“This project is about creating a peaceful, restorative space for the people of Hilo,” said State House Representative Matthias Kusch (D, District 1), who recently announced a special community meeting on the subject. “A place where keiki, kūpuna, families, and pets can enjoy safe outdoor recreation while supporting mental, physical, cultural, and environmental health.”

According to the Representative:

The proposed park is envisioned as a natural, low-impact sanctuary, preserving the area’s open space— nearly 300 acres, while providing residents with safe, family-friendly recreation opportunities. The tax map key parcels include: 2-5-008-026, 2-5-008-027, 2-5-008-025 and 2-5-008-003.

The Representative says the upcoming community meeting will “provide the first public look at the project’s potential and long-term benefits”. The meeting notice stated:

Ideas to be considered at the meeting include:

Walking trails through natural landscapes

Bicycling paths

Leashed dog walking areas for pet-friendly recreation

Picnic pavilions for ʻohana gatherings

Any cultural sites preserved and options for cultural activities

A Safe Route to School corridor to improve daily student access

Create pedestrian connectivity between subdivisions for residents to walk or bike

Preservation and expansion of native flora, fauna, and habitat

Open space for quiet reflection and nature-based wellness

Proposed community benefits include:

Improved community wellness through walking, biking, and outdoor activity

Green, accessible recreation at no cost to families

Improved pedestrian safety for students and nearby residents

Decrease in local school traffic congestion

Environmental preservation and habitat protection

Enhanced quality of life through clean, quiet, open space

New gathering opportunities for neighborhood engagement and cultural activities

Rep. Kusch says the public meeting on the proposal will be held on Wednesday, December 17, at the Hilo High School Cafeteria from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Along with the discussion on the proposed park, Rep. Kusch will also provide other District 1 and East Hawaiʻi Legislative highlights, and hold a Q&A.