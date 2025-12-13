(BIVN) – The annual Hawaiʻi County youth track and field meets, open to kids ages 6 to 14, will be held in East and West Hawaiʻi in February 2026.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation announced the meets will be held in Kona and Keaʻau. For all meets, the field events will start at 9 a.m. and the track events will start at approximately 10:30 a.m. Track and field events will run simultaneously.

West Hawai‘i Track and Field Meets

Dates: Saturday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 21

Location: Kealakehe High School Track

East Hawai‘i Track and Field Meet

Date: Saturday, Feb. 28

Location: Kamehameha High School Track

“To participate, students should first check if their school offers a track and field program,” the County says. “Schools, clubs or individuals interested in participating in any of the meets should contact Recreation Specialist Mark Osorio, who can be reached by email at mark.osorio@hawaiicounty.gov or by phone at 808-961-8735 or 808-938-2012.”