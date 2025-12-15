(BIVN) – The High Surf Advisory for west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island has been extended to include the north-facing beaches of East Hawaiʻi.

From the National Weather Service in Honolulu:

A large, medium period north-northwest (290-300 degree) swell has peaked and will subside through tonight, except for west facing shores of Leeward Big Island where this swell will continue building through this evening. A large, long period north (350-360 degree) swell is also building into area waters this afternoon. This swell will maintain elevated surf along north facing exposures through tonight.

Large breaking waves up to 10 feet were expected along the West Hawaiʻi shores of Kona and Kohala, and waves up to 15 feet were forecast for north-facing windward shores of Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo and Puna.

Hawaiʻi County officials reported Māhukona Wharf in North Kohala was closed on Monday due to the high surf. The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said other beach parks could close without notice.