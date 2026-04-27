(BIVN) – The Kansas man who was arrested and charged with the stabbing of a Kona boat captain earlier this month has been indicted by a grand jury.

Prosecutors say 21-year-old Avery Nissen of Overland Park faces charges of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the First Degree, and Assault in the Second Degree, in connection with the April 16th incident.

Police say the 62-year-old male boat captain “was attacked with a filet knife by the suspect, Avery Nissen, while on a three-hour snorkel tour.” At the time of the incident, the motive for the attack was unknown.

The victim of the attack was transported to Kona Community Hospital with a stab wound to the lower abdomen and numerous knife cuts to the head and hands, police say. Nissen was arrested shortly after the boat was docked at Honokōhau Harbor.

Prosecutors say formal charges were filed and Nissen appeared in Kona District Court on April 20th. Nissen remains in custody in lieu of $1,570,000 bail, and has been ordered by the court to undergo an examination as to his fitness to proceed.

Following the grand jury Indictment, Nissen will make his next court appearance on Tuesday morning.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen says the most serious offense, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, carries a penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole. “Assault in the First Degree is a class B felony offense and carries a maximum penalty of a ten-year prison term,” Waltjen added. “Assault in the Second Degree is a class C felony offense and carries a maximum penalty of a five-year prison term.”