(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the West Hawaiʻi shores of Kona and Kohala.

Dangerously large breaking waves up to 10 feet will be possible from 6 p.m. this evening to 6 a.m. HST Tuesday.

“A large, medium period north-northwest swell will peak today at High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels along exposed north and west facing shores,” the National Weather Service stated, which noted the swell will then slowly decline through Tuesday.

Forecasters had initially posted a High Surf Warning for the island, however actual surf heights are lower than predicted.

“Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous,” warned forecasters. “Heed all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don’t go out.”