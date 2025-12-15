(BIVN) – The annual “Shop With A Cop” event was held on Saturday at the Kona Walmart.

Organizers say approximately 60 children and their families were partnered with local law enforcement, and given a gift card for their Christmas shopping.

The Hawai‘i Police Department, Catholic Charities Hawai‘i, Kona Walmart, and first responders – including State Department of Land and Natural Resources’ DOCARE officers, and Hawai‘i Air National Guard – donated their morning to create a memorable experience for participating families.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The Shop With a Cop program has a long history on Hawai‘i Island, originating more than three decades ago in Kona through a partnership between the Hawai‘i Police Department and Catholic Charities. Over the years, the program has adapted to changes in retail locations while continuing its mission of supporting keiki from families facing financial hardship. More than 20 Officers from agencies including the Hawaii Police Department, Department of Land and Natural Resources, and the Hawaii Air National Guard, volunteered their time to participate. Keiki selected by Catholic Charities were paired one-on-one with officers and provided $125 gift cards to purchase items for themselves and their families. Following the shopping portion of the event, volunteers assisted with gift wrapping, and participants enjoyed breakfast and time visiting with Santa, helping to round out a morning focused on connection and holiday cheer. “This event is about more than shopping, but an opportunity to strengthen relationships through positive meaningful interaction that builds trust and memories that last well beyond the season,” said event coordinator Officer Dwayne Sluss.

Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi coordinates similar children holiday events on Maui and O‘ahu each year.