(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi police are investigating a dead body found in Kona on Monday.

Kona patrol officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man on Monday morning, December 15th. The body of the man was found in a grassy area near businesses in the 74-5000 block of Kaiwi Street. The man was deceased at the time the officers arrived.

Police say there are no indications of foul play. The person’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Kona Patrol Division is handling the investigation, and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Police say anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Officer Jason Cunefare of Kona Patrol at jason.cunefare@hawaiipolice.gov or call the department’s non-emergency dispatch line at (808) 935-3311.