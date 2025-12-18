(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Advisory for North Hawaiʻi early Thursday evening, as excessive rainfall was reported in the area.

Forecasters said radar indicated heavy rain over leeward Big Island, north of Keahole Point, at 4:16 p.m. HST. Rain was said to be falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, causing minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams.

The Flood Advisory was expected to be in -place until 7:30 p.m. HST on Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service said some locations that will experience flooding include Waikoloa Village, Kapaʻau, Puakō, Kawaihae, Kohala Ranch, Waimea, Puʻuanahulu, Waimanu Valley, Waipio Valley, Pololu Valley, Halaʻula, Hawi, Pohakuloa Training Area, Kalaoa, Mauna Lani, Waikoloa Beach, Waikiʻi, Mahukona and the Kona International Airport.

A Flood Watch was in effect for Kauai, Oʻahu, and Niʻihau on Thursday as a slow-moving low level trough produced periods of moderate to locally heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms.