(BIVN) – From this weeks Volcano Watch article, written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates:

On December 23, 2024, a unique eruption began in Kīlauea’s Halemaʻumaʻu crater, with a style of activity not seen for nearly 40 years. The eruption, characterized by high lava-fountaining episodes, has continued for nearly a year. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park visitors see remarkable views, but the latest episode reminds us how quickly hazards associated with this dynamic activity can change.

The current eruption stands out in style and our ability to observe, document, and forecast it. Sustained, repeated high fountaining—where molten lava is lofted hundreds of meters—is uncommon at Kīlauea. Only three other similar eruptions have been documented: the 1959 Kīlauea Iki eruption, the initial fountaining phase of the 1969–74 Maunaulu eruption, and the early episodes of Puʻuʻōʻō from 1983 to 1986.

Volcano Watch articles in January will review these past eruptions, which lacked today’s dense monitoring network, satellite observations, and real-time cameras. Modern technology has allowed the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) to document this eruption style in unprecedented detail, as well as provide timely forecasts of eruption onsets. It has also allowed HVO to better understand how quickly hazards can change, sometimes over minutes.

The ongoing eruption began before dawn on December 23, 2024, and quickly evolved into a sequence of forecastable short-lived, but intense, fountaining episodes (5-40 hours) with one-to-three-week inter-eruptive pauses. The repeated high fountaining, sometimes as high as 460 meters (1500 feet), has dramatically reshaped the landscape around Halemaʻumaʻu. Pre-existing cracks and fault scarps have been blanketed by tephra, potentially leaving void spaces beneath the surface. A new 42 meter (140 ft) tall Pu’u (hill) has been constructed on the northwest rim, and the floor of the caldera has been raised by 223 feet (68 meters).

Episode 38, on December 6, 2025, underscored that hazards can escalate abruptly. While the 12 hour-long episode began with fountaining from both vents, it quickly became dominated by the south vent. As the episode intensified, the south vent geometry changed causing it to produce powerful inclined fountaining—over 300 m (1,000 ft) tall—directed south. HVO’s V3 livestream camera, located about 630 m (0.4 mi) from the vent, captured video of hot spatter and molten lava as it was destroyed; the site is now buried beneath 10 m (32 ft) of tephra. Hot tephra also fell as far as HVO’s Sand Hill station, about one mile (1.6 km) from the vent, melting plastic components there; Sand Hill is now buried beneath about 1.2 m (4 ft) of tephra.