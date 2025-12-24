(BIVN) – A Water Restriction Notice has been issued for customers in South Kohala.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply says the restriction, effective immediately and until further notice, requires affected customers to reduce water use by at least 25 percent. The DWS says irrigation customers are required to reduce water use by at least 50 percent.

Water officials say the restriction is necessary “due to a prolonged lack of rainfall and ongoing dry conditions in the affected areas.”

The affected areas include Āhualoa to Waiemi Subdivision, including Honokaia, Pu‘ukapu, Nienie, Waimea, Lālāmilo Farm Lots, portions of Mana Road, portions of Māmalahoa Highway (Highway 19), Anekona Estates, and Kānehoa Subdivision.

Officials say customers can help to conserve water by taking the following steps:

Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes

Check faucets and pipes for leaks

Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving, or brushing teeth

Reduce showering times

The Water Restriction Notice replaces the Water Conservation Notice that has been in effect since the end of April 2025.