(BIVN) – A Connecticut man died on Friday after he was pulled from the waters of South Kona.

Police are investigating the death of 62-year-old Bryan Coppola of Bethlehem, Connecticut as a possible drowning. Coppola was snorkeling at Ho‘okena Beach Park that day.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 1:35 p.m., officers responded to Kona Community Hospital regarding a report of a possible drowning. During the investigation, police learned that a short time earlier Coppola and a family member had been snorkeling at Ho‘okena Beach Park when Coppola showed signs of distress. He was unresponsive when brought to shore and CPR was initiated until Hawai‘i Fire Department medics arrived. Medics continued CPR while transporting him to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say that at this time, no foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to please call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or email Officer Cody Sheddy of Kona Patrol at cody.sheddy@hawaiipolice.gov.