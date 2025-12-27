(BIVN) – Fireworks permits for the upcoming New Year’s celebration are now available for purchase on Hawaiʻi island.

Each permit costs $25 and will entitle the holder to purchase 5,000 individual firecracker, officials says. Multiple permit purchases are authorized. Permits are not required for the purchase of novelties and paperless firecrackers.

Fireworks sales began on December 26 and will end at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Currently approved (but not limited to) sites include:

KTA Puainako, 50 E. Puainako St., Hilo.

KTA Waimea, 65-1158 Mamalahoa Hwy, Kamuela.

J. Hara Store, 17-343 Volcano Highway, Kurtistown.

Kimura General Store 27-289 Mill Road, Papaikou.

Phantom Fireworks Tent (HPM), 74-5511 Luhia St., Kailua-Kona.

Phantom Fireworks Tent (Foodland-Keaʻau), 16-586 Old Volcano Road.

Phantom Fireworks Tent (Prince Kuhio Plaza), 111 E. Puainako St., Hilo.

TNT Tent (Safeway-Hilo), 381 E. Makaala St., Hilo.

TNT Tent (Walmart-Hilo), 325 Makaala St., Hilo.

TNT Tent, 45-3327 Kou St., Honokaʻa.

TNT Tent, 64-1007 Mamalahoa Highway, Kamuela.

Pacific Fireworks, 74-5629 Kuakini Highway Suite 155, Kailua-Kona.

The fire department says permits shall only be issued to persons 18 years of age or older and are non-transferable, and non-refundable.

Setting off of fireworks for the New Year’s celebrations are allowed between the hours of 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officials say. Permits shall be visibly displayed at the site of use during the time of the firing.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department is reminding the public that it is illegal for anyone to:

Remove the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any firework;

Throw fireworks from, at, or into any vehicle;

Set off fireworks at any time not within the specified time periods;

Set off fireworks within 1,000 feet of any Hospital, Convalescent home, Care home for the elderly, Zoo, Animal Hospital or Shelter, or Church when services are held.

Set off fireworks on any school property without authorization from the said school official;

Set off fireworks on any public way such as a highway, alley, street, sidewalk, or park.

Offer for sale, sell, or give any fireworks to minors; or for any minor to possess, purchase, sell, or set off, ignite, or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks, except under the immediate supervision of an adult;

Set off any aerial luminary devices, commonly called Sky Lanterns or Hawaiʻi Lanterns; or any other aerial devices, such as bottle rockets, sky rockets, roman candles, cakes, mortars, or shells.

“The Hawaiʻi Fire Department humbly asks everyone to please kōkua in helping us to prevent fires, and to avoid the unnecessary injuries caused by fireworks each year,” the fire department said, adding that the public can help by:

Using extreme care when setting off fireworks. Children playing with fireworks should always be under an adult’s close supervision. Even the smallest firework can cause severe injuries that will quickly ruin the holidays.

Fireworks should be set off in an area well away from dry grass or flammable materials.

Light fireworks one at a time. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Never place any part of your body directly over or under a firework when lighting the fuse. Never hold a lighted firework in your hand or aim it at another person.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not fully ignited.

Please be mindful of lighting fireworks during moderate to high winds that could contribute to spreading a brush fire rapidly.

Be sure fireworks are completely extinguished before being disposed of.

Have a fire extinguisher and/or a water hose ready to use in the event of an unplanned or unexpected fire. Be sure the water hose(s) can reach all areas of where fireworks activities are being conducted, especially around the entire house. It’s also a great idea to wet down any dry, grassy area before and after setting off fireworks. Doing it before will also let you know the capability of your water source.

Wear protective eyewear to prevent eye injuries.

If injured, get medical attention immediately by calling 911.

For more information on the purchasing of fireworks permits or the use of fireworks, please call the Fire Prevention Branch at 932-2911 (Hilo) or 323-4760 (Kona).