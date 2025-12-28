(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi will soon be recruiting to fill Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) officer positions across the islands.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources recently announced it is looking to fill 53 entry-level DOCARE positions, with recruitment opening on January 3, 2026.

“Protecting Hawai‘i’s natural, cultural, historical and recreational resources is a unique privilege,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla in a news release. “Interest has always been high for this important job. With the dynamic working environment we have here in Hawai‘i, and the limited number of spots available, we expect that trend to continue. We thank the State Legislature for recognizing the importance of this work and for providing both the positions and funding needed to train and equip our officers.”

“Our area of responsibility is vast and spans from mauka to makai and three miles out-to-sea,” Redulla added. “There’s no shortage of work to be done and we look forward to increasing our ranks with dedicated people.”

The DLNR says Conservation and Resources Enforcement Officer (CREO I) positions are full-time, permanent civil service roles. The recruitment will be advertised at the State of Hawai‘i jobs website https://jobs.hawaii.gov/, operated by the Department of Human Resources Development. Applications and other required documentation can be submitted at that link.

The DLNR says basic qualifications include:

Minimum age of 21 at the time of application

Two years of general work experience

Meeting federal and state firearms regulations

The ability to swim 100 meters within three minutes

The ability to hike one mile within 20 minutes

A valid driver’s license

Passing pre-employment checks including prior employment, criminal background including fingerprinting, and drug testing

“Recruitment begins on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at 12 a.m.,” the DLNR says. “Applicants are encouraged to apply early. Once application intake limits are reached, the recruitments will close.”

For questions related to the application process, contact the State Recruiting Office at (808) 587-1111.