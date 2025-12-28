(BIVN) – A visitor from Japan died on Sunday, after he was pulled from the waters off South Point in Kaʻū.

The Hawai‘i Police Department has identified the man as 26-year-old Kan Ogoshi of Setagaya, Japan.

The incident is being investigating as a possible drowning. At this time, no foul play is suspected and the investigation remains ongoing, police say.

Police described the Sunday afternoon incident in a news release:

At 1:31 p.m., officers responded to the Kalae Cove Park area of South Point regarding a report of a possible drowning. During the investigation, police learned that Ogoshi and other family members were visiting the area when he decided to jump from the cliffs into the ocean. Upon entering the ocean, Ogoshi was observed not moving and did not resurface. Bystanders assisted Ogoshi to shore and initiated CPR on the unresponsive man. Hawai‘i Fire Department medics arrived and continued life-saving measures; however, Ogoshi was pronounced deceased after arrival at Ka‘ū Hospital.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to please call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or e-mail Ka‘ū Patrol Officer Rodney Kekaualua, Jr. at rodney.kekaualua@hawaiipolice.gov.