(BIVN) – Police are seeking two suspects involved in the recent theft of livestock on Hawaiʻi island.
In a news release, shared with a video surveillance image showing the suspects dragging an animal at night, police wrote:
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance with information on identifying two individuals in regards to a livestock theft incident that took place on Nov. 20, 2025, in the area of a ranch on Old Saddle Road.
Police ask anyone with information to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or email South Kohala District Officer Robert McKay at Robert.Mckay@hawaiipolice.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
by Big Island Video News
